Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 383 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 30.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

