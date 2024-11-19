Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 5,890,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,620,398. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

