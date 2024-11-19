Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 22,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

See Also

