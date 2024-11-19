Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 100.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stryker by 32.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.61 and a 200 day moving average of $347.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $285.79 and a 52 week high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

