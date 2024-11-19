Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,442 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.