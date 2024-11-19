Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,973. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

