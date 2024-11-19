Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BCV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,973. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.41.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
