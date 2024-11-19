Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,287. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

