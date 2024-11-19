B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

PINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PINE opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

