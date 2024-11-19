B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,927,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

