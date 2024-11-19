B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

