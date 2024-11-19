B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $10.69 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 256.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $2,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $527.17 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.33 and a 52-week high of $545.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

