Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73,455 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.06% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $61,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 171.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 239,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

