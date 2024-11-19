Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,128 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 310,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 112,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

