Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.