Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

