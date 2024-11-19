Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

