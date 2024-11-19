Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

