Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,074 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 542,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 433,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

