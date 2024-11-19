AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,290,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,431,939.18. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $157,700.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.1 %

AvePoint stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 825,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -314.74 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

