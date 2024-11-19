Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Australian Unity Office Fund

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a portfolio of properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets.

