Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Denise M. Harrod Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 1,141 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $55,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,291. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.64 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanticus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.