Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Increased by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AIT opened at $267.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $276.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

