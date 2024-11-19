Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) PT at $620.80

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $620.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ROP opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

