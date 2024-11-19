Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $150.83

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

APO stock opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

