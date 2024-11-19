Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,292 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 39.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Analog Devices by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,972 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.44 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

