AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,040 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

