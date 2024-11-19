AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJK opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.