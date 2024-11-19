AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $452,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

