AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

