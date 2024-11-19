AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $216.92 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

