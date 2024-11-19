AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.