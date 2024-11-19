AMG National Trust Bank Buys 283,725 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,725 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,909,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 735,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

