Amara Financial LLC. Makes New $610,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 0.6% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amara Financial LLC. owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

