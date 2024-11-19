Amara Financial LLC. Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

