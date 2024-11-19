Amara Financial LLC. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

