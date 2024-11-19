Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.12 Average PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,055,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,366,389.50. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,441,816 shares of company stock valued at $157,824,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

