AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,015 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after buying an additional 235,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AECOM by 67.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after acquiring an additional 326,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 2.1 %

ACM opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $115.74.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

