AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.70. 7,529,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,724,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

