Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale Acquires 3,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

AAV stock opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.21.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

