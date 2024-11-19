Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale Acquires 3,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Darren Tisdale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00.
Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
AAV stock opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.