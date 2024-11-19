AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Director Donald P. Newman Acquires 5,030 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. 83,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,591. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AdvanSix by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

