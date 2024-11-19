Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

