Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,627 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $269,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.85.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

