Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Walmart by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE WMT opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

