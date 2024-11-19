Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,582 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Amentum Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amentum Company Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
