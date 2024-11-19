Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.