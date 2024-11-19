AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $367,372,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,744,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,201 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $165.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $292.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.37.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

