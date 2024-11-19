7,031 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,498,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,181,000 after buying an additional 2,459,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

