683 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.