6,491 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Purchased by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

