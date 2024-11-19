51,605 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

F stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

